“Exception”: Cologne’s Hector can take his time

At 1. FC Köln they don’t want to put pressure on captain Jonas Hector (32) when the unanswered question about his future comes up. Managing Director Sport Christian Keller says in the ‘Bild’: “Jonas and I will talk and we will say something if there is something to announce. If Jonas decides on June 15th, he can do it then too.” Keller further explains: “If we planned without him beforehand and he still wanted to continue afterwards, then we would do that too. This is an exception that we only make with Jonas.”

Hector’s contract in the cathedral city expires at the end of June, and a possible career end also plays a role in the thoughts of the FC veteran (at the club since 2010, 339 professional games). An extension with their regular left-back could become immensely important for FC if the transfer ban imposed by FIFA is upheld.

