Exhibitions by Artur Barrio and Eduardo Matos explore “fictions of places”

“Ahe new exhibitions at the CIAJG investigate the ways in which artists from different generations imagine spaces of invention, places that overlap several layers of meaning, escaping the rational. The next few months thus renew the CIAJG’s aura, with the presence of an unavoidable figure in contemporary art — Artur Barrio — who for more than 50 years has been laying the groundwork for work that echoes on both sides of the Atlantic, between Portugal and Brazil”, indicated a statement from the institution.

By Artur Barrio, born in Portugal and residing in Brazil for over 60 years, the CIAJG will present the exhibition ‘Interminável’, curated by Luiz Camillo Osorio and Marta Mestre, which departs “from the installation with the same title that belongs to collection of the SMAK museum (Ghent, Belgium) — partner of the CIAJG, along with the Serralves Foundation, in this exhibition”.

In addition to the installation that gives the exhibition its name, the CIAJG will receive “a selection of works from the artist’s archive and from institutional and private collections in Portugal”, such as ‘Registros’, a nucleus of ‘CadernosLivro’, and “images reproduced from the artist’s personal archive, related to the sea”.

On the same day, the CIAJG opens the exhibition ‘Fabriqueta’, by Eduardo Matos, curated by Inês Moreira.

‘Fabriqueta’ “focuses on the factory territory of the North of the country, in particular the memories of work and the physical elements (banal and prosaic) that project both the melancholy and the collective and labor force of Ave and Minho”, described the CIAJG , about the exhibition that occupies the -1 floor of the museum, with a life-size reproduction of what gives it its title.

“The exhibition can be understood as a large artistic installation composed of nuclei, such as a set of drawings (from the ‘Poesia Fabril’ series), ‘ready-made’ or replicated objects that mimic elements of the architecture and material context of the factories, a set of sculptures and models made of cardboard, paper and other materials that come from the exhibition process, sound works with voice and noise, and the ‘factory’ itself,” added the statement.

Also on Saturday, but at the Vila Flor Palace, the exhibition ‘The Practice of Infinity through Reading’, by Catarina Domingues and Ricardo Ribeiro, is inaugurated, which starts from the “intersection of two points, (from) the work ‘The Reader’ by Pascal Quignard and (of) the work of 31 plastic artists around the idea of ​​reading”.

At 19:00 on Saturday, at the CIAJG, it will be possible to watch a “performance-music” by Deputy (Francisca Marques).

The opening of the exhibitions and the performance of the Deputy have free admission, up to the available capacity.

