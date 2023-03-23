Original Power Rangers Return in Special Episode Trailer

Netflix has summoned the actors of the first generation of “Power Rangers” for a new episode, 30 years later, in which they will face their eternal enemy.

The return of the Power Rangers is becoming clearer. The cast of this flagship series from the 1990s is reunited in a special episode produced by Netflix, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Alwayswhich is revealed in a new trailer.

Unlike the 2017 blockbuster directed by Dan Israelite, this production expected for April 19 will play the nostalgia card: from photography to costumes and special effects, everything is reminiscent of the 1990s and recorded VHS.

Spectators of this series broadcast from 1993 to 1996 will find Steve Cardenas (Rocky, the red ranger), Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack Taylor, the black ranger), David Yost (Billy Cranston, the blue ranger) and Catherine Sutherland (Kat Hillard , the second pink ranger to arrive in season 2). Thirty years later, they join forces again to fight their eternal adversary, the fearsome Rita.

Tribute to the missing rangers

Two actors will unfortunately be missing: Thuy Trang, interpreter of the yellow ranger who died at the age of 27 in a car accident, as well as Jason David Frank, who played several rangers over the seasons and ended his life at the age of 49. But as these first images show, the script will pay homage to them.

Adapted from a Japanese format, the Power Rangers have continually reinvented themselves over the past three decades and generations of fighters have succeeded each other from series to series. The latest version, Power Rangers: Dino Furydates from 2021.