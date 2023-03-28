experience music live

The teachers of the jazz seminar gave a rock concert for students and impressively showed how rock and pop music is made.

Lustenau “Do you like music as much as I do?” asked Frank Bösch, guitar teacher at the jazz seminar of the Rheintalische Musikschule, of the many students who had come to the teachers’ concert in the Carinisaal. On Tuesday and Wednesday morning, the teachers made the event hall tremble with their instruments, their singing and their dancing. Frank Bösch and his teaching colleagues from the jazz seminar wanted to offer the young people a live concert. “Experiencing music on location is very different than just through the headphones,” he said. And off we went. The teachers played for their young guests in the colorful spotlight. They gladly accepted the invitation and came in a great mood. The students began to move to the beat of the electric guitars, the piano, the electric bass, the saxophone and the drums.

“98 percent of young people between the ages of nine and 19 listen to pop and rock music via streaming platforms on their cell phones or other media. We teachers want to counteract this digital perception of music and dance and invite the students to experience music and dance up close and with all their senses,” says Frank Bösch. He put off the headphones he came on stage with and motioned to his bandmates. “Anyway” by Mark Forster kicked things off. The attention of all the students was here in no time.

To the groove of the teachers’ band, no student could stay on the pitch. They danced, moved and sang along to popular pop and rock songs. “We sent the invitation to all first and second grade students of the middle schools in Lustenau and Höchst and to all fourth graders of the elementary schools in Lustenau, Höchst, Fußach and Gaißau,” said music school director Doris Glatter-Götz. “It’s an experience to see music live and to feel what music does to you,” said dance teacher Tathiana Cardozo da Silva. She got the young audience dancing and made sure that everyone could indulge in the music.

The 14-year-old singing student Vesna Mirkovic, who sang together with the singing teachers Magdalena Grabher and Larissa Schwärzler and made the beatbox, caused amazement among the students. “It’s easy for us. Because the music pulls you along. If you would like to hold such an instrument in your hands and test it, you are cordially invited to come to our open day,” says Frank Bösch. Everything they showed today can be learned from them in the jazz seminar. The teachers gave a total of six performances and their music reached 600 children and young people with their concert. vs

How did you like the concert?

“I found the beatbox the best at today’s concert. I liked that very much. All in all, today was my very first concert. Unfortunately I don’t play an instrument yet, but I’d like to learn the piano.” Hava Visavea (11), Middle School Kirchdorf

“It was just really cool. It was also my first live concert for me and it was sensational. I would love to learn to play the piano. I really liked that.” Sophia Seewald (11), Middle School Kirchdorf