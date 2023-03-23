F-35 maker Lockheed Martin is investing in electric seaplanes

The electric sea gliders have a wingspan of almost 20 meters and are each equipped with 8 electric motors.

The manufacturer of f-35 fighter jets, Lockheed Martininvesting in the company’s electric seaplanes Regent. The has already sold over 400 sea gliders worldwide – with orders worth over $7.9 billion for his sea glider Viceroywhich offers space for 12 passengers.

Lockheed Martin plans to use the all-electric, zero-emission seaplanes to accelerate development of seaplanes for defense missions Electrek reported. The electric sea gliders with a wingspan of just under 20 Meter come with each 8 electric motors and a performance of 120 kW.