It was the first of “Intruders”: one of the most recognized couples in the country got married

One of the couples that was born thanks to television was that of María Eugenia Vidal and Enrique Sacco. More precisely, the lovers met in a Mirtha Legrand program on August 3, 2019, and since then their love began to grow in such a way that today, in “intruders“They confirmed one of the most beautiful news.

Although it was known that the party had a date for March 25, in “intruders“They were able to give the civilian scoop. It was Guido Záffora, panelist of the cycle that Flor de la V leads, who was in charge of giving the information. “Maite Peñoñori anticipated it a few days ago here. A little while ago, María Eugenia Vidal and Quique Sacco went through the Civil Registry on Uruguay Street. Saturday is the party,” the journalist mentioned.

“Now, they went to sign the notebook, in the midst of absolute secrecy. They did not want this to be known. I am ruining the party for them”continued Guido in “intruders“And, regarding the guests, he closed:” It was nobody, because today it was for the family and the witnesses who went to sign. Saturday is the party and Larreta will be there with her partner, Milagros.”

At the beginning of March, as Guido stated, Maite told the news about the couple exclusively for the gossip program. “We are in a position to affirm that on March 25 they are getting married at Estancia del Rosario -in San Antonio de Areco- María Eugenia Vidal and Quique Sacco,” said the young woman, adding: “Everything will be very quiet, very austere, little invited. The invitations have already been distributed, that’s why we found out”.

“Intruders” in double marriage

María Eugenia and Enrique were not the only ones to say yes on this date. Another of the highly anticipated weddings was that of Lizy Tagliani and Sebastián Nabot, a couple who did not want to skimp on guests or the press, so many media were able to cover the beautiful event that brought them together.

“Since I can’t stand talking, I want to say that I am very proud and happy with the step we have just taken, that Sebastián is a very important man in my life and that life is built on opportunities and without them we can achieve absolutely nothing” , were the words that Lizy chose to describe the moment she lived in the Berazategui Civil Registry, where the ceremony took place.