Ramadan 2023: Algeria Post reveals the working hours of its offices

Via a press release made public today, Thursday March 23, 2023, on its official Facebook page, Algérie Poste revealed the working hours of its offices during the month of Ramadan. Indeed, this program concerns the wilayas of the north and the south including the offices which work according to the rotation system or the limited system.

For post offices located in the northern regions:

Post offices working on a rotation system:

Saturday to Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Post offices working under a limited system:

Saturday to Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For post offices located in the southern region:

Saturday to Thursday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Post offices working under a limited system:

Saturday to Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Algeria Post launches a new service

Algérie Poste and Alliance Assurance signed a partnership agreement on Wednesday to develop the digital financial service. And this, through the Edahabia card. Indeed, this partnership aims to boost the digital financial service and promote e-payment in accordance with the action plan established by the public authorities for the development of the digital economy.

In detail, this new electronic payment service will make it possible to pay insurance for individuals in installments using the Edahabia card. In this wake, it should be noted that this initiative is a first in Algeria. Obviously, it will contribute to the advancement of the digital financial services sector in the country.