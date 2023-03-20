Fake images of Donald Trump’s arrest are circulating online

© REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
few days ago Donald Trump on his platform Truth Social predicted his arrest next Tuesday. Alleged leaks from the New York Attorney’s Office should suggest this. Trump is calling on his supporters to protest. In the meantime, the first images of his arrest have spread like wildfire on the internet. But they are fake.
One of the pictures shows the alleged police photo of the ex-president. The “mugshot” comes from the user O’Keefe Reborn. Trump is suspiciously neatly styled on this one.
hands difficult to depict
Another was posted by Twitter users The Infinite Dude created using artificial intelligence as reported by Forbes. This picture shows how a deceptively real Donald Trump is led away by 3 police officers at night. Trump is wearing his well-known red tie and blue suit. On closer inspection, however, you can see in the first picture that Trump’s right hand is “blurred”. In general, image AIs do like Midjourney or Stable Diffusion still difficult to depict hands realistically.
Deal for Trump
Meanwhile, the photo of The Infinite Dude has almost 830,000 views generated. The Twitter user has just under 850 followers.
It remains to be seen whether Trump will actually be arrested. His legal team should sea CNN In any case, they have worked out a deal under which Trump can voluntarily appear before the Manhattan Attorney’s Office if there is an indictment.