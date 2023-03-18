Ouch! Patient throws himself from a second floor to demand attention at IMSS de Reynosa

What a situation that arose there in the directions of reynosa, Tamaulipas. A A patient from Hospital 270 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) was thrown from the second floorsupposedly for call the attention of medical personnel and be cared for properly.

As you can see in the video that circulated of the distressing momentthe patient managed to get out of his room and, still wearing the gown, he climbed onto a horizontal beam at the IMSS Hospital in Reynosa. And yes, he took a very strong blow after the drop.

This was the fall of a patient from the IMSS of Reynosa to demand attention

In it video we also see a woman trying to stop him from dropping. Thanks to her we know that the patient is called Armando, But nothing more. Though they try to persuade him, he plucks up his courage and throws himself, falling completely on his feet and receiving the weight of his body on them.

The screams of the woman who was recording and of other people accompany the fall of the patient in the IMSS of Reynosa. After a few seconds on the ground wailing in pain, a security guard approaches him to help him.

Here we leave the videobut only with the warning that you see it discreetly because the fall is medium strong.

Video on social networks shows the moment in which a patient from the IMSS Hospital, in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, jumps from the second floor, desperate for not receiving medical attention. He was taken to the emergency room and stabilized.

What the IMSS said about the patient’s fall

As you can imagine, the diffusion of the Video of what happened at Hospital 270 de Especialidades de Reynosaimmediately generated all kinds of criticism of the IMSS. Seeing the man doing something like that for attention turned public opinion against Social Security.

However, the IMSS itself gave its position on this situation one day after the patient’s fallwhich took place last Thursday, March 16. They rule out lack of attention to manwho would have been hospitalized five days earlier for a physical problem in the shoulder.

According to an Information Card of the IMSS quoted by Remodeling, “The patient was immediately taken to the Emergency Department, where he was treated, stabilized, and admitted again to monitor his state of health.“.

staff of Hospital 270 of Reynosa He also reported that this same March 17 he was discharged.

