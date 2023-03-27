Fake “Megan Fox” wins in OnlyFans by recreating Transformers

OnlyFans has 1.5 million content creators.

It is estimated that every day 500 thousand people join OnlyFans.

Many of the top OnlyFans creators are reported to earn $100K per month or more.

OnlyFans continues to win subscribers and content creators, where the latter can make a fortune just by selling creative experiences. Given this, a new story arose as the case of the false Megan Fox, a woman who has a great resemblance to the actress and sells content on the adult platform recreating scenes from Transformers.

We have to highlight that OnlyFans is an adults-only social network in which content creators share erotic or sexual images and videos of all types and categories. Under this definition, the social network has become one of the most used in recent years, registering 170 million users at the end of 2022.

Under this, it is estimated that there are two types of user on the platform, such as fans and content creators, and in both cases the social network requires being over 18 years of age to access it. According to data from its report, in January 2022 the social network, based in London, accumulated approximately 248 million visits to the website.

¿Megan Fox en OnlyFans?

The female account on OnlyFans is becoming popular, since the model has a great resemblance to Megan Fox. This is the case of Taylor Ryan, a young woman identical to the Hollywood actress, and has become famous in a particular way.

And it is that, in recent weeks, Ryan sells adult content on the platform and earns millions by imitating the actress selling adult content.

The young model shared that much of her content is recreating scenes from Transformers, where the actress stars and has earned a place among the sexiest women in Hollywood.

Also, among her statements, the model shared that she registers a fortune of around 24 million pesos by recreating scenes from Transformers.

“Someone once asked me to put on the same outfit Megan Fox wears, a bra and jean shorts to bend over the hood and pop it open. They paid 300 dollars (around 5,700 Mexican pesos,” she said in an interview.

With this, she is not the first content creator on OnlyFans to generate a fortune selling content by recreating images, apparently to various artists already established in the industry, such as a woman in the United Kingdom who looks like Princess Diana and bills in the social network with it.

The story of the 47-year-old woman is surprising everyone and that is that in less than two years, Lauren Spencer has broken into the top 0.5 percent of earners on OnlyFans, which, according to her, is due to her resemblance to Princess Diana.

The story of this woman went viral after telling her story to local media, how is her routine for the content on the platform, as she assures that sometimes she dresses as Diana at the request of her fans, for which she is now earning an average of 16 thousand dollars a month, (around 300 thousand Mexican pesos).

In conclusion, the internet continues to help many in their lives, such as OnlyFans where the content creators can be specialized people or agencies and who create exclusive content based on the tastes of their audience and earn money with these videos and photos.

Now read:

Ricardo Salinas betrays Azteca and asks for recommendations to watch Netflix

Twitter is now worth less than half of what Elon Musk paid

Consumers discover 0 pesos label and purchase ends badly