OFFER | Galaxy M53 5G at an incredible price on Girafa

O Galaxy M53 5G it was announced in April 2022 for R$ 3,499, a high value for the device category. Some time after the official launch, this intermediary Samsung can be taken home for a more attractive price. Highly sought after in the market, it stands out for its high-capacity battery and decent cameras for its category. See an offer we found on Girafa, in addition to all its specifications.

Galaxy M53 5G with excellent price in Girafa

Galaxy M53 5G (Image: Nicolas Muller/Oficina da Net)

In Giraffe, the Galaxy M53 5G 128 GB is being sold for R$ 1,689 on sight no Pix, representing a reduction of R$ 1,810 compared to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 187.67. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

Other Galaxy M53 5G deals



Samsung Galaxy M53 5g 128 Gb 6.7 Azul

Samsung Galaxy M53 128Gb Azul 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, 8GB RAM, 128GB, Octa Core, Quad Camera 108MP, Infinity Display 6.7, Blue – SM-M536BZBSZTO

Is it worth buying the Galaxy M53 5G?

O Galaxy M53 5G is an intermediary aimed at consumers looking for a smartphone with a high battery capacity and decent cameras for the category.

The Super AMOLED Plus screen measures 6.7 inches with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. The embedded processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 900, combined with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, expandable via microSD.

There are four cameras on the back: the main 108-megapixel, the secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle, the tertiary 2-megapixel macro and the last depth also 2-megapixel. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 32 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 25W fast charging. Other features of the device include: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C port and fingerprint reader on the side.

Galaxy M53 5G specs:

Operational system: Android 12 e One UI 4.1

Android 12 e One UI 4.1 Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) MT6877

MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) MT6877 RAM memory: 8 GB

8 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Fabric – Type: Super AMOLED Plus

Super AMOLED Plus Screen – Size: 6.7

6.7 Screen – Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels and 20:9 Aspect Ratio

1080 x 2408 pixels and 20:9 Aspect Ratio Screen – Frequency: 120Hz

120Hz main camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (principal) e PDAF

108 MP, f/1.8, (principal) e PDAF Frontal camera: 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide)

32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: 25W

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G – See the full technical sheet here