Fan asks that Kim Kardashian not go near the Dundee United of Scotland field to avoid her curse

How is there a curse in football that has to do with Kim Kardashian? Well yes, friends. the influencer is in the eye of the hurricane among some Dundee United fans in Scotland.

Buuuut, what is going on with Kim Kardashian and Where did the idea of ​​a curse with football teams come from?. The answer is quite simple and it is enough to take into account a couple of parties.

First, Kim K was at the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal during the second leg of the round of 16 against Sporting Lisbon and los Gunners fell eliminated.

Kim Kardashian at the Arsenal stadium – Photo: Getty Images

Here we still can’t attribute anything to a curse, the thing is, it’s not the first stadium that Kim Kardashian visited, because On Sunday, March 19, he went to the Parque de los Príncipes, home of PSG.

And this is where things get quite interesting, because PSG lost while Kim K was visiting the Parisian team, something that hadn’t happened for about 700 dayslittle more than a year and a half… fanning the rumors about the curse of Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian in the Parc des Princes, home of PSG, with Neymar’s jersey – Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is still in Europe and Dundee United fans do not want the influencer’s visit

Between that they are pears or they are apples, some fans in Scotland are taking seriously this supposed curse of Kim KardashianEspecially Dundee United fans.

Obviously, this “curse” is a coincidencebut a presenter in Scotland and a Dundee United fan is taking this Kim Kardashian thing pretty seriously.

Kim Kardashian, one of the most important influencers in the world – Photo: Getty Images

Lorraine Kelly is the presenter joked about the possibility of Kim K going to the Dundee United field: “She is not coming! That’s all Kim, I know you want to too, but you won’t come“statements taken from The Sun.

The thing is, Kim Kardashian hardly wants to visit the Dundee United field and not because it’s ugly or anything, but because the team is not one of the most popular in Scotland.

In addition, it is not that Dundee United needs the curse of Kim Kardashian, because the club has not won since January 21 and has gone nine games without victory, so the descent appears in its panorama and without needing the influencer.

Dundee Unites, Scotland team about to be relegated – Photo: Getty Images

