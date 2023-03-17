Fan of Zelda, Bloodborne and Castlevania? This new video game is for you

The website Hobby Consoles reviewed a new viral computer video game, it is of the RPG genre, which will drive fans of similar titles like Zelda, Bloodborne and Castlevania.

This retro-style video game, which has an 8-bit and 16-bit style, is titled as Hunt the Night and will go on sale in the month of April 2023first for PC and later for some consoles.

Its design is very similar to Gothic aesthetics and you can buy it at the famous computer video game store Steam. It is revealed that it will be a video game with puzzles and complicated bosses that are creatures of the night.

What is the retro video game Hunt the Night for PC about?







the editor Dangen Entertainment shared the first trailer of Hunt the Night with which we know a little about the plot of the title that is about to reach the Steam store.

In this video game we follow the story of Vesper Blackbone, a hunter of the worst fantasy monsters that invade the world of humans. In the mornings he takes the time to find treasure and supplies to deal with enemies after dark.

What are the 10 Steam games?







we show you in The Truth News that some of the best games, according to their sales, of Steam that you can find this 2023 are:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Naraka: Bladepoint Counter-Strike: Global Offensive dota 2

We also tell you that the video game Sons of the Fores sold millions of copies at its launch on Steam.

