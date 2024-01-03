Fat Joe or Jada Pinkett Smith? The viral photo of the actress that confuses the networks

We have the first viral of 2024! When we were just a few days into the new year, social networks became a trend to Jada Pinkett Smith y Fat Joe. The reason: the actress uploaded a photo of herself posing in a mirror and everyone thought it was the American rapper of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent.

The 52-year-old actress posted a photo wearing a warm printed jacket, wide-leg pants, leg warmers and sneakers. “I think denim leg warmers are the best for me in 2024,” she wrote in the caption of the post she shared on Tuesday. An image that quickly went viral because everyone compared the performer’s appearance to that of rapper Fat Joe.

Although she limited comments on the post, Instagram users took to X (formerly Twitter) to comment on the photograph and they all agree that the person in the image could be Fat Joe with a few pounds less…

“I thought Fat Joe had lost more weight”, “Now it’s Fit Joe”, “Separated at birth” or “You’ll see Will Smith giving cookies again, but now it will be to a lot of people,” some users said about the snapshot. Although there are also those who saw a resemblance to Pitbull. “I thought it was @pitbull after I left the tanning salon” or “Na, he looks like Pitbull,” others commented.

Here we leave you some reactions that are read in X to Jada’s photo: