Father shoots and kills his son in Miami-Dade

An unfortunate incident shook the Miami-Dade community, when a father fatally shot his own son in his residence located in the 19500 block of West Lake Drive.

The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) responded to the call for help following a gun attack this Wednesday. Upon arrival they found a 44-year-old man seriously injured and despite efforts to save him, he lost his life.

The defendant, identified as Michael Tyndale, now faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm in the death of his son Markian Tyndale.

Álvaro Zabaleta, MDPD spokesperson, explained that during the argument between these men a shot was fired that hit the 44-year-old son.

According to police information, the fight between father and son began inside the house and escalated to a tragic level when the father pulled out a gun and followed his son to the kitchen, where he shot him in the head.

Despite being seriously injured, the victim was still able to make a 911 call accusing his father of the gunshot and claiming to be dying.

Markian Tyndale was rushed to Aventura Trauma Center, where he later died. Neighbors described the chaos at the scene and the reaction of the mother after the incident, who was desperate.

The report details that Michael Tyndale also called 911, and when detectives arrived he was detained. The victim’s mother and wife of the accused witnessed the events. She identified her husband as the shooter.

In the words of Álvaro Zabaleta, “it is sad when domestic violence reaches tragedy, even more so when it involves a father and son.”

He also added a call to the community to seek peaceful alternatives to resolve conflicts. He highlighted the numerous resources available in the community to deal with these types of situations.