Favorable clause: Bundesliga duo observes Donkor

With Eintracht Braunschweig, Anton Donkor is in 16th place and is fighting against relegation to the third division – after the season it could be for the 1.86 meter tall model athlete, who is either in the back four or as a winger in midfield on the left, but even go to the Bundesliga.

After FTFC Augsburg is closely monitoring information on how Donkor is doing in the second division. And the 25-year-old, who is strong in one-on-one battles and who, thanks to his speed, often goes on the offensive, is also on the list at VfB Stuttgart. Donkor is contractually bound to Eintracht Braunschweig until 2024, but the contract contains two loopholes.

How FT learned, Donkor has a manageable release clause for the summer. If the Lower Saxony are relegated, the former DFB junior international could even switch for free. The first interested parties have positioned themselves. Serie A club Udinese Calcio had already had their eye on Donkor in winter.