| 12h00–Chelsea: Lampard said yes
| 11h45–Bara: Alemany evokes a return of Messi
| 11:30 a.m.–Angers: Chetti, 4 months suspended prison sentence
| 11:15 a.m.–VIDEO: Klaassen touches with a projectile
| 11h01–Class. FIFA: France goes 2nd
| 10h39–Real: Rodrygo – “we will find the real Karim”
| 10h08–Lyon: the club’s message to supporters
| 09h45–Lyon : Riolo dzingue Cherki
| 09h24–Rennes: the club reacts for Genesio
| 08h53–Lyon: L. Blanc – “it’s going to be a long time…”
| 08:31–CdF: Annecy-Toulouse, the probable compositions
| 08h08–Bara: Xavi – “if you don’t kill Real…”
| 00h30–Real : Ancelotti encense Benzema et Camavinga
| 00h20–Bara: Roberto regrets Madrid’s first goal
| 00h13–Nantes: Kombouar savors a great moment
| 00h06–Nantes: Mr. Sissoko – “it’s magic”
| 00h03–Bara: Vinicius against Araujo
| 05/04–Lyon: White impressed by Blas’ goal
| 05/04–Nantes: Kita congratulates his troops, but…
| 05/04–Nantes: A. Lafont – “magnificent moments”
| 05/04–Lyon: a deserved elimination for Lacazette
| 05/04–VIDEO: Nantes in the final, fans going crazy!
| 05/04–Nantes: a 2nd final, Pallois savors!
| 05/04–CdF: Nantes 1-0 Lyon (finished)
| 05/04–Eng. : Rashford avenges MU against Brentford!
| 05/04–Exp. (Cpe) : Benzema terrasse le Bara!
| 05/04–All. (Cpe) : Leipzig limine Dormund
| 05/04–VIDEO: Blas’ brilliant goal!
| 05/04–PSG: Juninho wants to see Messi return to Bara
| 05/04–PSG: Campos puts pressure on players
| 05/04–CdF: Nantes-Lyon, the compositions
| 05/04–Chelsea: Lampard until the end of the season?
| 05/04–PSG: Al-Khelafi upsets his schedule
| 05/04–Bayern: Pavard on Man Utd list
| 05/04–PSG: Messi, the original offer from Inter Miami
| 05/04–Inter: FIFA supports Lukaku
| 05/04–Rennes: a departure from Genesio this summer?
| 05/04–MLS: Bouanga wants to return to Europe
| 05/04–Real : Mariano Diaz, histoire termine
| 05/04–Bara: Fati, the management does not card a loan
| 05/04–VIDEO: Osasuna, a crazy welcome at 3 a.m.!
| 05/04–Lens: Fulgini thinks about the title
| 05/04–PSG: discussions for Bitshiabu
| 05/04–Lille: a privilege for Chevalier
| 05/04–PSG: Galtier lch by the locker room?
| 05/04–VIDEO: When a Mexican referee drapes…
| 05/04–Chelsea : Saltor lights Kant
| 05/04–Bayern: Nagelsmann goes, Lewandowski goes
| 05/04–PSG: the profiles targeted by Campos this summer
| 05/04–Chelsea : Kant, the stat’ tonnage
| 05/04–Inter: Lukaku supported by Mbapp
| 05/04–Nantes: Delort, his strong words for Kombouar
| 05/04–UEFA: Women’s Euro 2025, France punished
| 05/04–Angers: extended custody for Chabane
| 05/04–UEFA : Ceferin rlu (official)
| 05/04–Naples: Kvaratskhelia, De Laurentiis s’emporte
| 05/04–Lyon: Barcola and Lacazette, the beautiful story
| 05/04–Naples: De Laurentiis hits the ultras
| 05/04–Nottingham: Vieira approaching?
| 05/04–Monaco: a French goalkeeper in Belgium targeted
| 05/04–Ajaccio: Belaili is back
| 05/04–Chelsea: Luis Enrique approaching?
| 05/04–PSG: Messi, “story ends” according to Riolo
| 05/04–OM: the title, difficult for Valbuena
| 05/04–Bayern: Tuchel wants Musiala
| 05/04–Between: l’expulsion polmique de Lukaku
| 05/04–Bayern: the bitterness of Mller
| 04/04–PSG: Neymar still selling, but…
| 04/04–Ita. (Cpe): Inter hangs Juve on the wire
| 04/04–Ang. : Chelsea frustrated face Liverpool
| 04/04–All. (Cpe): Freiburg leaves Bayern!
| 04/04–Chelsea: Mourinho would have a hard time saying no…
| 04/04–Lyon: White warns before the CdF
| 04/04–PSG: the Messi clan speaks!
| 04/04–Real: Chelsea, Rodrygo felt a turning point
|
04/04–PSG: Messi, a crazy offer from Al-Hilal!
|
04/04–Bayern: Cancelo, two ideas to keep him
|
04/04–Palmeiras: the pressure, Endrick’s confession
|
04/04–PSG: Messi, Rothen delighted with a possible departure
|
04/04–All. (Cpe): Kolo Muani qualifies Frankfurt!
|
04/04–Nantes: its future, Kombouar responds cash
|
04/04–PSG: Galtier’s speech to the players
|
04/04–Fulham: Mitrovic suspended 8 matches!
|
04/04–Chelsea: direct contact with Nagelsmann
|
04/04–PSG: the coach, the research launches!
|
04/04–Frankfurt: Retegui to forget Kolo Muani?
|
04/04–Nantes: Hadjam, the development of Kombouar
|
04/04–PSG: Roma make time for Wijnaldum
|
04/04–Leipzig: Olmo, management keeps hope
|
04/04–PSG: Messi sees himself returning to Bara!
|
04/04–Bayern: Tuchel also loves Pavard
|
04/04–Lyon: Blanc judges Barcola’s progress
|
04/04–Real: Ancelotti’s son on the Ble bench?
|
04/04–Bayern Munich: Upamecano’s message
|
04/04–Roma: Dybala would link his future to Mourinho
|
04/04–Lyon: the club gives news of Amin Sarr
|
04/04–PSG: it is confirmed for Messi!
|
04/04–Liverpool: 3 starts in the middle are confirmed
|
04/04–Real: C. Ancelotti – “difficult to score an 11”
|
04/04–Lille: Ounas fix on the duration of his absence
|
04/04–Dortmund: Terzic refuses to panic
|
04/04–Inter: Inzaghi should end the season
|
04/04–Man Utd : Let’s choose his favorites
|
04/04–Liverpool: Klopp’s tribute to the coaches vir
|
04/04–Man Utd: Shaw stacks up until 2027! (off.)
|
04/04–Chelsea: Potter and Tuchel cost a fortune
|
04/04–Lyon: Toko-Ekambi settles its accounts!
|
04/04–OM: the advice of Di Meco Tudor
|
04/04–Bayern : Tuchel dclare sa flamme Cancelo
|
04/04–PSG: D. Riolo – “the club is over”
|
04/04–Angers: S. Chabane placed in custody
|
04/04–PSG: E. Petit – “Messi, get out of this club”
|
04/04–Chelsea: Luis Enrique new favorite?
|
04/04–PSG: Galtier-Campos, a deteriorated relationship
|
04/04–Leverkusen : Frimpong flat Man Utd
|
04/04–PSG: a drop in salary offers Messi
|
04/04–Lyon: the club wants to shield Kumbedi
|
03/04–Eng. : Tottenham hanging on the wire
|
03/04–L2: Bordeaux recovers 2nd place
|
03/04–PSG: Verratti, Blanc is not surprised