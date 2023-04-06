Highest paid manager: will Mourinho say yes to 120m?

Saudi Arabia continues to work on its new positioning in world football. The desert state does not set any financial limits. Latest target: Jose Mourinho. As reported by ‘Corriere dello Sport’, the AS Roma coach has received an offer that would make him the best-paid football coach on the planet.

Saudi Arabia offers the Portuguese 120 million euros, 60 million each spread over two years. The special thing: Mourinho has three teams to choose from. The Saudi national team, Ronaldo club Al Nassr and second division leaders Al Ahli are the options.

Rome or Saudi Arabia?

The contract would be flexible, at the end of the season Mourinho could terminate the employment himself or extend it until 2026 when the next World Cup takes place. The 60-year-old should also take on a kind of ambassadorial role for the country.

Mourinho, reports ‘Corriere dello Sport’, is open to the offer. Although he would like to stay in Rome, where his contract runs until 2024 and gives him 7.5 million euros a year, Mourinho has already discussed the offer internally with confidants such as goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos. „The Special One zögert“according to the ‘Corriere’.