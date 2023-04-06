Bayer 04: Rolfes on upcoming transfers

Simon Rolfes announces that Bayer Leverkusen will be active in the upcoming summer transfer market. “There will be new players who will fuel the competition”, said the sporting director of the Werkself to the ‘kicker’. A qualification for the European Cup is for it “important”but not mandatory: “We’ve built a solid reputation independently of that, too.” Bayer is currently seventh in the Bundesliga.

Something will also happen at the Werkself on the tax side. Players like Timothy Fosu-Mensah (25) and Kerem Demirbay (29), who are not satisfied with their playing times, are probably looking for a change. Jonathan Tah (27) even switched agents for this purpose. And then there are the courted Moussa Diaby (23) and Jeremie Frimpong (22). About the duo, Rolfes says: “They are both top players who have developed excellently.”

