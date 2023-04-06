Women’s World Cup: Fifa shoots at German TV broadcasters for granting rights

The women’s soccer World Cup starts in July, but it has not yet been clarified which broadcasters will broadcast the tournament in Germany.Image: www.imago-images.de / Eibner/Michael Memmler

Last summer, the European Women’s Championship caused a hype. More and more sports fans watched the games of the DFB players. The final against England (1:2) was watched by more than 17 million people. With the World Cup just around the corner, it’s still unclear which channel fans will be able to watch the games on.

The Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia starts on July 20th. In the preliminary round, the German national team meets Morocco, Colombia and South Korea. In Germany, the transmissions can be seen in the early morning due to the time difference.

Because of the unfavorable time and the expected small number of viewers, a broadcast for private broadcasters is not particularly exciting. So far, the big tournaments in Germany have been broadcast on ARD and ZDF.

Gianni Infantino had announced higher prices for the broadcasting rights.Image: AP / dpa

But although there are less than four months until the start of the tournament, it is not yet clear where football fans will be able to watch the games. The world football association Fifa is now finding clear words on this.

Women’s World Cup: Fifa appeals to TV stations

“The tendering process for the broadcasting rights of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 has not been successful on the German market so far,” said Fifa at the request of “Bild“-Newspaper with.

The fact that no transmitter has been found for the transmissions seems to have financial reasons. Fifa probably wants more money than has been offered so far. She explains that the reason is “a lack of bids that recognize the true value of the biggest women’s football tournament.” There is no information on how high the asking price is – not even from Fifa.

Fifa defends its asking price and appeals to potential buyers. An appropriate bid is “all the more important for Fifa, since the income generated by the World Cup media rights is reinvested in the development of women’s football.”

Gianni Infantino announced price increases at Fifa Congress

Fifa President Gianni Infantino had already announced the price increase at the Fifa Congress in March announced. The world association receives ten to one hundred times worse offers for the women’s World Cup than for the men’s World Cup. “So I have a very simple message for those broadcasters or sponsors who refuse to bid similar amounts to the Men’s World Cup: We will not sell women’s football and a women’s World Cup at these prices.“

The deadline for the tender, which started late anyway, has now expired. There are also no deals in other large markets such as England, Spain and Italy.

(With material from dpa)