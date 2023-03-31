DT from Huachipato throbs the match against Colo Colo: “I don’t take it as special”

The strategist Gustavo Álvarez began to beat what will be the meeting this Saturday in Talcahuano, who maintained that it will not be a special game and that they will take it in the same way as the rest.

There are only hours left for Colo Colo to return to action to catch up in the 2023 National Championship and play the pending matchday four match against Huachipato at the CAP Stadium.

The Cacique goes to Talcahuano with the mission of taking the three points to put his losing streak behind him and get fully into the top of the standings, where he currently marches in the eighth place and seven from his rival on duty who is the exclusive leader.

Huachipato DT beats the match against Colo Colo

In anticipation of this commitment, Gustavo AlvarezDT of the Acereros, faced the microphones at a press conference, where he maintained that this it will not be a special party and that they will take it in the same way as the rest.

In the first instance, the strategist indicated that “this duel deserves the same analysis as all the rivals we have facedso I take it with the maximum responsibility and the maximum dedication, the same as with the previous games”.

Following the same line, the Argentine coach maintained that “If I take this game as special it would be underestimating the previous onesso it seems to me that we put 100 percent energy into each one and this one too.”

Captain of Huachipato is not confident at the time of Colo Colo

For its part, the wheel Claudio Sepulvedacaptain of the Usina team, was clear in pointing out in conversation with Pelota Parada that they are not confident in the face of the complicated moment that the cast led by Gustavo Quinteros is going through.

“Maybe they are getting to know each other. I feel that Colo Colo has a very good squad, with very good players and at some point they will find that ‘peak’ of performance”said the 30-year-old midfielder.

Colo Colo will visit Huachipato this Saturday, April 1 from 12:00 p.m. at the CAP Stadium in Talcahuano and you can click here to not miss any details of this match valid for date 4 of the 2023 National Championship.