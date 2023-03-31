The 5 Real Madrid players who could be key in the League match against Valladolid

Real Madrid is preparing for an important League match against Valladolid next Sunday, April 2. Los Blancos need a win to maintain their hopes of winning the Spanish League title, and they will need to count on some of their stars to pull it off. Here are the five Real Madrid players who could be key in this important match.
The Belgian goalkeeper has been a key piece in Ancelotti’s scheme this season, and he will be an important figure in Sunday’s game. Courtois has kept a clean sheet in just a handful of La Liga games, and will need to change this dynamic to help Real Madrid to a crucial win.
The young Brazilian winger has been one of Real Madrid’s fittest players in recent weeks. With his speed and ability to overwhelm defenders, Vinícius will be a constant threat to the Valladolid defense. If he can continue his scoring streak, he could be the deciding factor for Real Madrid.
The Brazilian defender has been impressing in recent games, and has become a fundamental piece in the defense of Real Madrid. It will be crucial for Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet in this match. He is already one of the best fullbacks on the planet.
The Croatian midfielder has been a driving force in Real Madrid’s midfield in recent years. With his vision and passing ability, Modric can unlock Valladolid’s defense and create chances for Vini, Rodrygo, Benzema etc. If he can keep control of midfield, Real Madrid will have a great chance to win.
The French forward is not going through a great moment in the Merengue team and it is that since he was awarded the Ballon d’Or he has not managed to reach his best level. Completing a good game will be essential for the Bernabéu fans to place the weight of the goals on him again.
