Will he play against Colo Colo? Deportivo Pereira announces new reinforcement for Copa Libertadores

This Wednesday, April 5, Colo Colo will have to say he is present in Colombia to debut for the Copa Libertadores de América and face the new, but current, coffee champion, Deportivo Pereira.

The Colombian team will arrive at this match with one more day off because today, March 31, they will face Deportivo Pasto at 8:00 p.m. Chilean time in the city of San Juan de Pasto.

But Deportivo Pereira had a day of announcements yesterday and through their social networks they presented their new reinforcement. This is Juan Sebastián Quintero, a central defender from Vasco da Gama.

“Telling the fan that a player is coming who is going to give 200% of himself to meet all the objectives of the year”, were the first words of the Colombian who returns to his country after several years.

With this, we will have to wait if the player arrives to be a starter from the first moment in the Copa Libertadores de América. Will he play against Colo Colo? Time will tell. What yes, he did not travel to Pasto for his duel for the Colombian national championship.