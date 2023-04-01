Federal District vaccinates children against the flu this Saturday

Children from 6 months to under 5 years old are being vaccinated this Saturday (1st) against the flu in various parts of the Federal District. According to the Department of Health, 19 points offer immunization until 5 pm, depending on the location.

There will be vaccination in basic health units (UBSs) in the following locations: Planaltina, Sobradinho, Ceilândia, Sol Nascente, Asa Sul, Asa Norte, Guará, Núcleo Bandeirante, Estrutural, Riacho Fundo, Gama and Santa Maria, in addition to actions in the Regional Administration de São Sebastião, at the Tatico supermarket in Recanto das Emas, at the Escola Classe 66 do Sol Nascente and at the Assembly of God on 26 de Setembro.

In these places, in addition to the flu vaccine for children, other immunizations will be distributed, such as the dose against covid-19, against yellow fever, against HPV and against tetanus. “If necessary, it is possible to receive more than one vaccine on the same day”, informed the secretariat.

The agency’s guidance is that everyone, adults and children, take an identification document and the vaccine card. If the person does not have the card in hand, a new document will be provided immediately.

The complete list of locations offering flu vaccinations for children today can be accessed here. here.

