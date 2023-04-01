Purchasing power: asparagus sells poorly

With inflation, consumers of asparagus are not at the rendezvous. As in previous years, sales are struggling to take off.

Twice a week, Jacques Jurrus delivers its asparagus to the local organic store. Good news this morning, here, sales are a little better than last week. Despite the cravings for a primeur, asparagus is selling poorly at the start of the season. 16.50 euros is the same price as last year at the same time, but purchasing power has fallen and consumers must arbitrate. These good asparagus grow a few kilometers from here.



The future remains uncertain

The nights are still fresh and shy asparagus, but what worries Bruno Jurrusis that it is already struggling to sell its stocks. The market gardener has not yet increased its prices this year, despite the explosion of its production costs in labor, supplies or even electricity. So the future remains uncertain, he wonders if he will go to the end of the season. Last year, the farmer stopped his harvest 15 days before the usual date. If his sales don’t take off this spring, he may have to end his asparagus season even earlier.