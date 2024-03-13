Federal government will give 117 million for a park in Queensway

The National Department of Transportation announced an investment of more than $117 million for the Queensway project that will cross the heart of Queens.

The project consists of the transformation of 3.5 miles of abandoned railway lines into a linear park, that is, a green area of ​​elevated pedestrian paths, parks and bicycle routes that would connect various neighborhoods from Queens to Forest Park.

The design is inspired by the successful High Line project in Western Manhattan.

The sectors that would benefit are Forest Hills, Glendale, Forest Park, Woodhaven, Richmond Hill and Ozone Park.

This transformation would encompass about 47 acres, a size that is a little less than 10% of Prospect Park.

The Parks department posted a message on social media about the project stating:

“Thanks to @NYCMayor, New York City has secured an unprecedented amount of federal infrastructure grants, including $117 million for QueensWay, which will transform an abandoned railroad line into new park space, a project conceived by @ tpl_org,” the message reads.

“Fantastic, because that is no longer being used and for the community itself,” said Joaquín González. “There are so many children here, so many people who go out running and walking and it would be fantastic if they would do that project.”

“The truth is that we need it, because just as they destroy, we also have to rebuild and we need a green area,” added María Arbizú, another neighbor.

The Department of Transportation says, in turn, that these changes will support culturally diverse and historically disadvantaged neighborhoods.

“I always go to Forest Park, up to Victory Field and down Metropolitan Avenue. And there’s that set of train tracks that are kind of scary. I’ve seen it for years and I’ve always wondered if they were ever going to make some kind of change in the area,” said neighbor Jeremy Budhram.

On the other hand, there are those who oppose the project such as members of the QueensLink organization, who argue that instead of just a green stretch, it should be invested in both a park and train tracks to connect the communities in southern Queens. .

They point especially to the residents of Far Rockaway, who for years have dealt with having the longest commute in the city, precisely due to the lack of trains in the area.

Residents in Woodhaven say they agree.

“It’s good that they make improvements and everything, but I think a second option is important,” added Arbizú.

“With so many people there it would be good for transportation facilities, be it trains, cars and so many things that there are,” González said.

A date for the start of said project has not yet been announced.

And additionally, the Department of Transportation announces an investment of 5.6 million dollars to improve the BQE corridor.