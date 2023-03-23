Federico Coria was eliminated from the Miami Masters 1000

The Argentine tennis player Federico Coria fell today against the rising Czech Jiri Lehecka 6-3 and 6-4 and was eliminated in his debut in the initial round of the Masters 1000 in Miami.

Coria, ranked 67th in the ATP world ranking, appeared on court number 1 of the Hard Rock Stadium complex against the promising young Czech Lehecka (44th), 21, who surpassed him after an hour and four minutes of play.

On the other hand, Tomás Etcheverry (73rd) will debut later on court number 7 against the Russian Pavel Katov (117th), who emerged from the previous classification of the contest, and, if he passes it, he will have to face another Russian tennis player, Karen Khachanov (16th), who will debut directly in the second round.

It should be remembered that yesterday the Argentine Guido Pella and Facundo Bagnis settled in the second round.

Pella (581st), born in Bahía Blanca, beat Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas (88th) 1-6, 6-3 and 6-2, and his next rival will be Canadian Denis Shapovalov (30th), excepted to participate in the first round.

For his part, Facundo Bagnis (100th) defeated the Brazilian Felipe Meligeni Alves (164th), coming from the tournament qualy, 6-3, 1-6 and 6-4. The tennis player born in Armstrong, Santa Fe, will play his next match against the top seed for the title, the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz (1st).

The contest also has three other Argentines: Francisco Cerúndolo, Sebastián Báez and Diego Schwartzman, the three excepted from the initial round.

Cerúndolo, Argentine number one from his position 31 in the world ranking, will begin his participation against the winner of the cross between the Spanish Jaume Munar (66th) and the American Aleksandar Kovacevic (102nd).

In turn, Báez (33rd), also excluded from the initial round, will play against the winner of the match between the American Marcos Girón (71st) and the Chilean Cristian Garín (82nd).

Finally, Schwartzman (38th) will appear against the Chinese Yibing Wu (64th), who yesterday beat the British Kyle Edmund (544th) 7-5, 7-5.