Feinmann was outraged by a song that recalls the struggle of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo

Eduardo Feinmann once again on the side of the genocidal military. This time the journalist was outraged by a song in honor of the white handkerchiefs and the Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo.

According to the driver, this song was proposed as an activity for Memorial Day at a religious school in Belgrano, and of course, the child’s parents complained. The journalist said nothing about Catholic indoctrination and against the extension of rights that is taught in those schools.

But far from containing any political ideology, the song only highlights the fight for the truth of the Human Rights groups. But Feinmann didn’t care, instead he came out to criticize him without half measures.

Even at the end of the two-minute video, Feinmann openly defends the theory of the two demons and clearly telling the story from the side of the genocidal.