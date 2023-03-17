Femicide in Douai in 2015: the Assize Court sentences the accused to 30 years’ imprisonment

Hocine Hamoudi’s lawyers will appeal the decision while the victim’s family shows their satisfaction.

The Assize Court of the North in Douai condemns Hocine Hamoudi on Friday March 17 to 30 years of criminal imprisonment, franceinfo learned after the hearings. The accused is also sentenced to five years of socio-judicial follow-up. His lawyers say they are appealing this decision.

Hocine Hamoudi, 35, was accused of raping and killing his partner in 2015 in Hazebrouck (North). He was therefore found guilty of all the charges against him: rape and murder of his companion Sandra, killed at his home on May 1, 2015, at the age of 41. The victim’s family said they were satisfied and relieved by the verdict.

Thursday, the Advocate General had requested life imprisonment against the accused. The magistrate also had “apologized” for the malfunctions in this file. The victim, Sandra, had alerted the police several times for acts of domestic violence before her death. In addition, the accused had been released twice since the facts: in 2018 for a procedural error and in 2020 because of the Covid.