Fencing: Russia will not send its foil fencers to Poland due to restrictions imposed by the organization of the qualifying event for Paris 2024

Poland accepted the participation of Russian athletes on the condition that they ensure not to support the invasion of Ukraine by their country.

The return of Russian and Belarusian fencers still does not pass. After the cancellation of the French stage of the World Cup, in Saint-Maur-des-Fossés from May 19 to 21, the first qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics is also the scene of strong tensions. On Sunday April 2, the Russian Fencing Federation assured that it would not send its athletes to Poland from April 21 to 24, where a first women’s foil event must be held to obtain its ticket for the next Games.

The Polish organization had demanded that the athletes participating in this event certify in writing that they did not adhere to the war waged by Russia in Ukraine since the beginning of 2022. “Will Russian foil fencers compete in Poland? Of course not, that’s unacceptable.claimed the president of the Russian Fencing Federation, Ilgar Mamedov, quoted by the news agency Ria Novosti. The Polish Federation forgot that it was a sports federation, not a political one. Unfortunately, everything is mixed up.“

“These provocative conditions will not allow us to participate in these competitions. Everything is done for that.” Ilgar Mamedov, President of the Russian Fencing Federation to the Russian sports daily Sport-Express

The International Fencing Federation has allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition since the beginning of March, provoking strong reactions among international fencers. More than 300 of them put their names on a petition against this measure. In addition to the French Federation, those of Denmark and Germany have also announced the cancellation of competitions since the decision of the FIE. This is in line with the International Olympic Committee, which recommended the authorization to participate for Russian and Belarusian athletes in major international competitions, but under a neutral banner and on an individual basis.

The Wimbledon tennis tournament has also allowed Russian and Belarusian players to compete, provided they do not show support for their country’s regimes and do not receive financial support from their states.