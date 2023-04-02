Inter crisis: Inzaghi wobbles

Inter Milan’s current crisis could cost Simone Inzaghi the job. As the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ reports, the club’s management is considering a possible dismissal. The 46-year-old is not in acute danger. The Inter management team around CEO Giuseppe Marotta spoke to Inzaghi on Sunday without showing him a specific dismissal scenario. The head coach will have time to take the helm in the upcoming games against Juventus in the Italian Cup semi-finals and against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Should this not succeed, the club could pull the ripcord and replace Inzaghi. The ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ names Christian Chivu (42), who is currently coaching the Nerazzurri U19s, as an interim solution. Holding on to Inzaghi beyond the end of the season is only possible if Inter reach the premier class final and finish in the top four in Serie A. Should this not succeed, Roberto De Zerbi (43 / Brighton & Hove Albino) is the favorite for the Milan coaching chair. Inter have lost four of their last five league games.

