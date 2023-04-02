L1 : Monaco 1-2 Strasbourg (mi-tps)

On behalf of the 29th day of Ligue 1, AS Monaco is led at home by Strasbourg (1-2) at halftime.

Gn by the Strasbourg block, Philippe Clement’s men relied mainly on the Ben Yedder-Ben Seghir duo to try to approach the opposing cage. The two attackers were also involved in the goal of Vanderson (1-0, 19th). Monaco then decided to manage its small advantage, wrongly. It was indeed the Alsatians who were gradually gaining the upper hand. And who logically managed to equalize thanks to Mothiba (1-1, 32nd) from the head.

On his spear, Strasbourg thought to take the advantage through Diallo, before the intervention of the VAR for a slight offside. But it was only a postponement since Maripan (1-2, 41st) scored against his camp before the break! Stunned and passive, the ASM will have to wake up after the break.

Bet now LIVE on Monaco-Strasbourg!