Alphonso Davies: “I don’t have a family and my girlfriend doesn’t live with me, I’m alone”

Alphonso Davies is one of the best left-backs in the world today, but the footballer’s life is not as cool as it seems, as he has confessed on Twicht. The Canadian has confirmed that he lives without his family and without his partner, and that after training he has nothing to do.
“Life as a professional footballer is great, for sure. To relax and enjoy life. But after training, there’s nothing to do”.
“It’s a bit worrying not having something to do, especially when all your friends have jobs”
The current Bayern player was born in Ghana after his family fled the civil war in Liberia. Five years after he moved to Canada, which is the national team shirt he wears. He now ensures that he is alone in Munich, which makes life difficult for him outside of football:
“For me, since I don’t have a family and my girlfriend doesn’t live with me, I am alone. I probably have like five friends. I’m a popular loser”.
The winger assures that he does not have many passions outside of football, which causes him to get very bored when he is not traveling with Bayern or training: “It’s a bit worrying not having something to do and especially when all your friends have jobs”, ended up confessing the footballer, who does not complain about the life he leads after his childhood and claims to be privileged.
Nails haunting words those of the Canadian soccer player who can make you think a lot about what life can be like for a young soccer player in a foreign country.