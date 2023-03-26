Kim has no head for “nonsense” | Joselu with “triumphant debut”

Kim doesn’t think of “nonsense”

One of the big new discoveries of the current season is definitely Min-Jae Kim. The central defender has made the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly forgotten at SSC Napoli and has played a significant role in the upcoming championship title for the Neapolitans. Of course, that also puts the South Korean on the list of other clubs. However, the cover photo of ‘Corriere dello Sport’ adorns Kim’s likeness with the quote: “I’m just thinking about the Champions League and Napoli.” The 26-year-old takes the wind out of the sails of rumors of a quick exit: “Annoyed by transfer rumours? Can I not be. I’m more focused on the team than this nonsense.” So the focus is on the possible titles that Naples can still get. However, it remains to be seen whether this will still be the case in summer.

“Triumphal Debut” for Joselu

The name Joselu should ring a bell for some fans of the Bundesliga. The Spaniard played in Germany from 2012 to 2015, playing for TSG Hoffenheim, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hannover 96. But the center forward never made a really lasting impression. That has now changed. The 32-year-old is featured on all the covers of Spanish sports newspapers. Joselu immediately scored twice on his first appearance for Spain’s national team. The ‘Mundo Deportivo’ calls it “Die Joselu-Show”where ‘Sport’ is used “Triumphant Debut” titled. The ‘as’ goes a little further, even from one “Blessed Debut” speaks and shows this in large letters on page one. Admittedly, at 32, Joselu won’t be able to plan a long career with the Furia Roja. But the start was tough.

Kane hints at the future

Harry Kane is one of the absolute top strikers in European football. The England international is chasing records for Tottenham Hotspur. The aim is to break Alan Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals. The Spurs striker told Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that he would like to secure the record, but admitted that he does not want to look too far ahead in football. With regard to his contract, which expires in 2024, an indication that might even indicate a premature departure from London. Real Madrid and FC Bayern are always associated with Kane. Should the 29-year-old leave England, Shearer’s record would be secured. Kane currently has 204 goals in England’s top flight.