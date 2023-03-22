NBA: Memphis star Ja Morant back after eight-game suspension for displaying firearm

The American should return to the courts on Wednesday. The basketball player, who had been suspended for brandishing a gun in a video, admitted to having made “mistakes in the past.”

Ja Morant can return to the courts. The basketball player, playing for the Memphis Grizzlies, served his eight-game suspension for brandishing a firearm in a video posted on social media on March 4. He said on Tuesday, March 21, that he was learning to be more responsible and smarter. “I made mistakes in the past that caused a lot of damage, not only to me, but also to my family, my team, the League. I’m very sorry about that“said the American, Memphis Grizzlies superstar, back in training.

Therapy to help manage stress and general well-being

“My job now is to be more responsible, smarter, and not cause these kinds of problems anymore.” added Ja Morant who can play again on Wednesday night against Houston. The 23-year-old full-back revealed he is still undergoing therapy, which he has called for, to help him deal with his stress and general well-being. “I’ve been there for two weeks, but that doesn’t mean I’m fully recovered, explained the player, it’s an ongoing process.”

Selected in second position in the draft in 2019 by Memphis, the rear has since continued to confirm on the courts the great hopes placed in him, both by his spectacular game and by his statistical performance. This season, he posted averages of 27.1 points, 8.2 assists and 6 rebounds per game, contributing largely to the excellent season of his team, currently 2nd in the Western Conference and promised to the play-offs.