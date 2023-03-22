Gabri Veiga has four possible destinations for next season

Gabri Veiga is being one of the revelations of LaLiga this season. The Celta player who is already cataloged ahead of his time due to the physical and technical deployment he performs in the double pivot of the Vigo team begins to have many girlfriends for next season, it is an open secret that he will leave his city native.
Celta currently wants to renew his contract to try to put a termination clause of greater value and get a bigger slice for him in the transfer, but according to what Antón Meana announced in El Larguero of Cadena SER, the renewal will not take place and everything He points out that he will leave for less money than what his clause indicates (€40M).
Gabri has already informed her current agents that she is going to cut ties with them at the end of the month and is going to join another representation agency to do the best possible for her departure. Now the intentions of him and his family enter the equation, if they will seek a contract to solve his life, or to continue developing as a footballer. At the moment, his environment has advised him to emigrate to the Premier League in order to continue his development, as there are many cases of players who have signed for Real Madrid and have not been able to continue with the trail they expected.
At the moment there are four teams interested in taking over his services: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and the previously mentioned Real Madrid.