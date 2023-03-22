Argentina: Scaloni’s warning

Despite the euphoria that invaded Argentina after the world championship title in Qatar, Lionel Scaloni keeps a cool head. The Albiceleste coach has warned his group: there will be no free pass for the sacred players in the Gulf.

“The goal is to continue playing at the same level. We can win, we can lose, but let’s be hard to beat. (…) Now it’s going to be harder than ever, because everyone is going to want us beat, explained the Argentine manager at a press conference. It’s the field that will speak. No one will have an advantage for having been world champion. Young people are emerging who we think will be able to play at a very high level. Porter the Argentinian jersey does not tolerate that we give anything other than the maximum.”

Only one player escapes this rule: Lionel Messi (35). “Messi will continue to come until he says otherwise. I see him happy on the pitch and within the selection,” added Scaloni.