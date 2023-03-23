Through the roof prices of Canelo vs Ryder for resale

Mexico City.- There is good news and bad news for fans who did not get tickets for the “Canelo”-Ryder.

And it is that you can already find tickets in different resale sites for the fight, the problem is that the prices are literally through the roof, they are even offering a seat, in the first row of ringside, for 250 thousand pesos.

The sale for the fight on May 6 at the Akron Stadium between the Mexican Saúl Álvarez and the British John Ryder only started on Tuesday, but the resale sites, on average, are already quoting the tickets four or even five times more than the original price.

The cheapest tickets that came out in the official sale were 420 pesos, and now they are on average at 2,000 pesos, while the most expensive, at 51,200 pesos, are already at almost 250,000 pesos, and that figure You have to add service charges and other extras, something like 20 thousand pesos more.

The StubHub international site had a seat yesterday with a price of 248 thousand 875 pesos, and of course, it did not include a photo or autograph of the WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA Super Middleweight champion.

People who are dedicated to reselling revealed that many Mexican fans living in the United States will make the trip to Mexico to follow “Canelo”, and are willing to pay a good amount of dollars.

For example, when entering the event on the Viagogo site, the page reveals where the last tickets were sold, and on several occasions the location of the purchase appeared in the neighboring country.

The entry that is expected that night is 56,000 fans, and it is estimated that only less than five percent of the tickets are available and of course one of the most expensive since CANCHA verified last night that there were only 46,200 and 51 seats. thousand 200 pesos.