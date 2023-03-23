The emotional moment that Esteban Paredes has prepared with his children at his farewell

This March 25 will be the farewell to Esteban Paredes, who has prepared an emotional moment between the idol of Colo Colo and his children.

Less and less until Esteban Paredes says goodbye to professional football. In a Monumental Stadium that will be full, the idol of Colo Colo will say goodbye to a career full of successes in which He became the all-time top scorer in First Division tournaments and in which he won the affection of all Colocolina fans.

For the same reason, to repay the love, the Tank has prepared a series of surprises for attendees who arrive at La Ruca on March 25. Along with the musical show by the national singer Pailitagreat guests will be the protagonists of a match between their friends, which will be the preliminary for the stellar commitment between the Cacique and Colón de Santa Fe, with Paredes himself as the starter.

Esteban Paredes and his children

Obviously, there will be room for emotions. The former albo captain will treat himself a little and fulfill part of his dreams while the ball is rolling on the David Arellano court. This is how he told it in conversation with Eduardo Fuentes in the program “Good night everyone” on TVN, the official channel of the farewell to Esteban Paredes and which will broadcast the event.

“People are going to be in a full stadium. It was a dream come true to play for Colo Colo. Now the farewell will be very beautiful and special for me and my family, who fought so hard. The truth is that I am happy to be able to have my children on the field, that is how it will be. I also dreamed of that, that they were with me in the last game”advanced the former Visogol.

“My children will be there. It will be a very emotional moment and it will be something that will remain in my heart for a lifetime. I always wanted it. One plays 9 and the other 10, although they no longer play because one is at the University and the other is in the second half. They looked for other paths and have money to play, but they decided to do something else. They are colocolinos”, complemented the World Cup player in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.

Both Esteban Paredes Lastra and his brother Vicente will be present at the party that the protagonist of the evening has prepared and that will bring together great figures such as “Arturo Vidal (who will not be able to play at the express request of the Chilean National Team), Justo Villar, Ezequiel Miralles and Julio Barroso, plus people from Santiago Morning. They will all be there.”

Finally, he referred to what the future holds for him. After her career was “of a lot of sacrifice, a period that will be very emotional for me, my family and the fans closes. A very nice cycle of my career closes. What can help in sports, I have always said, I would like to work in Colo Colo and hopefully tomorrow will be like that ”.