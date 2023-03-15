FF X: players discover a surprising flaw 10 years later

Final Fantasy X represents a real turning point in the history of the RPG series. First Final Fantasy dubbed, it is also the first game of the license to have a sequel. It is also the last “FF” to be unanimous in the fan community of Final Fantasy (but less than the previous three all the same). In 2013, Square Enix delivered a remaster of FF X et X-2 on the same cake on PS3, before the arrival of ports on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Except that all these versions have an unfortunate defect that is once again being talked about on Twitter… almost 10 years later.

FF X looks better on PS2 than on PS4?

On March 11, a player named StellaNoxEclair innocently shares a screenshot on his Twitter account. We see the face of Tidus in Final Fantasy X on two different images. The first is from the PS2 version of the title and the second from its remaster. It accompanies these with the following sentence:

My favorite thing is seeing the faces so expressive while playing FF X and then watching their counterparts in the remaster.

FF X-2 also affected by the problem

Indeed, there is no photo: the faces of the PS2 version are much more expressive than those of the remaster, which seem devoid of any emotion. This isn’t just about Tidus, but every character in the game, as the player shows with two other tweets. Obviously, few players were aware of this major flaw in the remaster of Final Fantasy X, as shown by the reactions to StellaNoxEclair’s posts. Those who have only played the remaster of Final Fantasy X et X-2 (he is also affected by this concern) almost all fall from above. “Which is the remaster?”, Can we even read. So, is it better to take out your PS2 to play FF X et X-2 ?