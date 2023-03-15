Dragon Ball Super: A powerful Red Patrol android appears in the preview of #91 of the Manga

The events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero They officially arrive at the manga developed by Toyotaro and Akira Toriyama. A powerful Red Patrol android, which we met in the most recent film of the franchise, appears in the preview of episode #91 of the series, which premieres on March 19.

If you saw Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in a certain way you already know what is going to happen. However, it is not advisable to take things for granted, because the manga always surprises us with news in the development of its adventures.

In the same way, with the revealed pages we already have a preview of the meaning towards which the adventures of the Dragon Ball Super manga point. Gamma 2as it happened in Super Hero, makes his appearance on the scene to confront Piccolo.

It is a ruse set up by the Red Patrol against Dr. Hedo and his pair of creations, generated to fight against evil. At first, this pair of androids fight deceived by the manipulation of the evil organization, which makes them believe that the Z Fighters are villains who want to take over the world.

Another of the advances that appear, referential to Super Hero, is the dialogue between Piccolo and Gohan, in which the namekuseí complains to him for not training to increase his fighting level.

Among the novelty, it stands out that the one who finds out about the plans of the Red Patrol in the manga is Krillin and not Piccolo, as in the movie.

In fact, we see Goku’s best friend falling defeated before Dr. Hedo’s wasp, when he is being transported by those in charge of the organization, Magenta and Carmine.