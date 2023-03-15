Dragon Ball Super: A powerful Red Patrol android appears in the preview of #91 of the Manga

Dragon Ball Super: A powerful Red Patrol android appears in the preview of #91 of the Manga

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 15, 2023

The events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero They officially arrive at the manga developed by Toyotaro and Akira Toriyama. A powerful Red Patrol android, which we met in the most recent film of the franchise, appears in the preview of episode #91 of the series, which premieres on March 19.

If you saw Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in a certain way you already know what is going to happen. However, it is not advisable to take things for granted, because the manga always surprises us with news in the development of its adventures.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *