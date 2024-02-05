Fight between fans before a game in Argentina leaves one person dead

BUENOS AIRES.- A man was murdered this Sunday in a fight between soccer fans in Argentina in the vicinity of the stadium Mendoza Gymnastics shortly before starting a match for the second division, in the second case in two days, judicial sources reported.

On Saturday, another fan received a fatal injury at the gates of the Chacarita stadium in the province of Buenos Aires after an argument that had started in the stands, while another Primera Nacional (second division) game was being played.

This Sunday, the new act of violence in Argentine soccer occurred 150 meters from the entrance to the Gimnasia stadium, in the province of Mendoza (west) prior to the match against Defensores de Belgrano, also for the Primera Nacional.

The 32-year-old man received a stab wound to the chest and died at the scene, while his father received blow wounds to the face.

In addition, there were five other injuries, one of them from a gunshot, according to the prosecutor’s office cited by the local press.

According to the first investigations, the fight involved Gimnasia fans and occurred in a common corner where club supporters usually gather before entering the stadium.

Despite the fact, the match was played normally and ended with a victory for Defensores de Belgrano (1-0).

Argentina has not been alien:

Fights between opposing factions of the fans are common in Argentine soccer, which has more than 300 deaths in its professional history, according to the NGO Save Football.

Likewise, these altercations have also been transferred to games of the men’s national team, champion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as occurred in the most recent visit of the albiceleste to Brazilian territory, where there were fights between fans in the famous Maracana stadium.

Source: With information from AFP