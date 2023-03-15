Filed complaint woman assaulted by doctor

Chihuahua.- The president of the State Human Rights Commission, Nestor Armendáriz, declared that yesterday afternoon they were informed that the woman who in a video shows that she was attacked by the surgeon identified as Manuel Enrique GG, has already filed a complaint for injuries .

He specified that it was the complainant herself who informed them that she acted legally and that she went to the Attorney General’s Office to present the complaint.

It added that the affected woman sought the support of the Commission, for which she was advised to go to the authorities, since aggressions cannot be tolerated, especially in the case of women. “Yesterday afternoon she informed us that she had already gone to file the complaint and that they had treated her well,” she said.