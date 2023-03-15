Medical tourism on the border is on the rise: UACJ professor

Juarez City.- In search of dental work, ophthalmological services, general consultations, prescriptions and even bariatric surgeries, medical tourism at the border is increasing.

Tomas Cuevas, a professor at the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez, said that after the ravages caused by the pandemic and the closure of international crossings, medical tourism has managed to recover, although there are no data that give certainty about it.

“Medical tourism has not ceased in our environment, even during the period in which the border was closed, Americans could cross, and although in that period there was a drop due to the barrier with which they were in return times, Today, medical, health and wellness tourism has improved”, he expressed.

The ease of crossing has led both Hispanics and Anglo-Saxons to come seeking services on this side of the border, where prices are up to 80 percent cheaper, depending on the medical product sought.

He added that the quality of services offered in Juárez are comparable with the rest of the world.

Now there are specialized tourism agencies that facilitate transfers and simplify obtaining medical appointments.