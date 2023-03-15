Rape of 13-year-old: arrest

After the rape of a 13-year-old on Sunday night in the toilet of a restaurant in Wiener Neustadt, a suspect was arrested today. As police spokesman Johann Baumschlager told APA, the man was taken into custody in the Neunkirchen district. No further details about the suspect were released. The regional court in Wiener Neustadt is likely to decide soon on the imposition of pre-trial detention.

Before the rape, the 13-year-old was said to have been given substances in the drink, and a rapid drug test was positive. The state police department of Lower Austria recorded that the victim could not remember anything after consuming the liquid.