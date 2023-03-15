REPLAY – Iran: 6 months later where is the revolt? The Talk Franceinfo debate.

Nearly 6 months after the start of the protest against the regime, how is the revolt of Iranian men and women evolving? This is the subject of Talk franceinfo. Every evening from 6 p.m., Manon Mella and her guests debate with Internet users on the franceinfo Twitch channel.

Six months ago, Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman, was arrested by the morality police for violating the dress code of the Islamic Republic. After his death in custody on September 16, 2023, a wave of protests shook Iran. The demonstrators refute the official version which affirms that Mahsa Amini would have died because of “cerebral hypoxia”. Since then, protest in Iran has taken on new forms. How is the revolt going?

Manon Mella receives Chirinne Ardakanilawyer and member of the Iran Justice collective and David Rigoulet-Rozeresearcher at IFAS (French Institute for Strategic Analysis) and author of The Islamic Republic of Iran in systemic crisis published by L’Harmattan. Farid Vahidco-director of the Observatory of North Africa and the Middle East of the Jean Jaurès Foundation.

New forms of protest

After 5 months of revolt in Iran which has made the struggle of Iranian youth heard all over the world, the demonstrations are running out of steam, in particular because of the violent repression put in place by the regime. Since the start of the protest, the regime has arrested thousands of supporters of the movement.

However, the mobilization is trying to diversify, in particular through social networks or anonymous protest actions. Also, through what new forms of protest can Iranian men and women make their voices heard?

