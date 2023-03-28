Excluded. “The worst minutes of my life”: Emanuel (Married at first sight 2023) confides in his stress during his wedding

Emanuel and Léa are about to get married in Gibraltar in Married at First Sight. The minutes leading up to their meeting were very stressful. The future groom confides.
The second episode of Married at first sight once again terrified M6 viewers. After their wedding, Anabel and Fabrice were very close during their photo shoot. Viewers were also able to discover a brand new couple that is 77% compatible. Jessica is a former Miss Universe Fitness and the 39-year-old bachelor was struck by a serious illness that forced her to rethink her entire daily life. For his part, Pascal is a physical trainer and younger, he established himself as French champion of bodybuilding. These two athletes are exactly alike, but Jessica doesn’t seem to be ready to marry someone older. For Emanuel and Léa, the wedding hour has come. An important step for the couple who wishes to flourish together.
Emmanuel of Married at first sight very stressed during his marriage
The ceremony in Gibraltar never leaves the candidates insensitive. Emanuel has made no secret of his stress over his potential in-laws. “I have sweaty palms, my stomach is tight. It’s crazy, I’ve never been like that”, he confessed on the show. Asked by Tele-Leisurethe candidate of Married at first sight remembers this particular moment very well. “I went through all the emotions a bit, it was very stressful. I asked myself lots of questions. I said to myself: ‘are you making the right choice? What are you doing here ? Why are you doing this ?’ The minutes before, really, were the worst minutes of my life.”confided Emanuel.
“You started this experiment, go to the end”
“After a while, I said to myself that the whole team is benevolent. They did everything to make it go well. They’re gonna bring you someone that’s right for you, so go ahead. Either way, you always get to the bottom of things. You have embarked on this experiment, go to the end”, said Emanuel, who was not disappointed when he discovered Léa for the first time. But the candidate still allowed himself to say “non” When the time comes.“They (the production people, editor’s note) asked me these questions several times, namely was I able to say ‘no’. I told them: ‘of course yes’. If the girl had been reserved, wouldn’t look at me, would have looked away, would have avoided my questions or the discussion with me, I think that’s something that could have held me back and could have made me say ‘ No”, assured the candidate. Léa and Emanuel will they say “oui” both to the mayor? Answer next Monday.