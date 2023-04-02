“Find me here”: here’s how to share your location with Google Maps and Apple Maps

With Google Maps and Apple Plans, communicating your location to your loved ones is child’s play. Tech&Co explains how to proceed.

Sharing your location in real time is an easy way to help a loved one find you in a specific location. It is also an excellent solution to reassure your family or your friends during a trip by transmitting to them the place where you are in order to to ensure your safety.

In fact, the Google Maps (Android) and Apple Maps (iOS) applications offer this welcome feature. Here’s how to use it.

Sharing your position on Google Maps: instructions for use

Open Google Maps. Click for a few seconds on the blue button in the shape of a target to generate a mark

© Tech&Co

Select “Share” from the drop-down menu that appears at the bottom of the screen

© Tech&Co

Designate the contact of the person to whom to transmit your position and indicate the mode of sharing (Facebook, Gmail, WhatsApp…)

© Tech&Co

© Tech&Co

Send the message containing the link of your location to your interlocutor

How to share location on Apple Maps

Open Apple Maps and press for a few seconds on the blue circle that symbolizes your current location

© Tech&Co

Tap “Send my location” in the panel that appears

© Tech&Co

Screenshot © Tech&Co

Select a contact and a sharing mode (Mail, Feedly, AirDrop…) to send your location