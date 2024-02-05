Find out about the games scheduled for this Monday, February 5

MIAMI.- With a full agenda, Loan Depot Park, the Miami Marlins’ stadium, opens this Monday for the fifth day of the Caribbean Series after setting an attendance record for a game in the competition over the weekend. Nicaragua, seeking its first victory in the history of the tournament, will face Curacao at 10:30am.

At 3:30pm Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira) and Mexico (Naranjeros de Hermosillo) are scheduled to compete.

The day is completed by Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas) and Panama (Federales de Chiriquí) from 8:30pm.

The Tigres del Licey, representatives of the Dominican Republic, rest on this day.

Who participates in the Caribbean Series?

For this edition, the Caribbean Baseball Confederation, together with the organizing committee, decided that they would only have seven participants, one less than the previous edition played in Caracas.

The Tigres del Licey, champions of the Dominican Republic and current champions of the regional tournament, top the list.

Sharks of La Guaira – Venezuela

Orange trees of Hermosillo – Mexico

Tigres del Licey – Dominican Republic

Caguas Creoles – Puerto Rico

Federals of Chiriquí – Panama

Rivas Giants – Nicaragua

Curacao Suns – Curacao

Calendars (game schedules)

From February 1 until Wednesday the 7th, three games will be played each day, starting with play ball at 10:30am. On the 8th of this month the semifinals will be played and on the 9th the champion will be known.

Thursday February 1

Puerto Rico 5-2 Nicaragua

Curacao 6-5 Mexico

Venezuela 3-1 Dominican

Friday February 2

Panama 7-3 Curacao

Dominican 5-4 Nicaragua

Puerto Rico 2-0 Mexico

Saturday February 3

Venezuela 4-2 Curacao

Panama 4-3 Mexico

Dominican 5-2 Puerto Rico

Sunday February 4

Panama 6-3 Nicaragua

Puerto Rico 6-2 Venezuela

Mexico vs Dominican 8:30 PM

Monday February 5

Nicaragua vs. Curacao 10:30 AM

Venezuela vs Mexico 3:30 PM

Puerto Rico vs Panama 8:30 PM

Tuesday February 6

Mexico vs Nicaragua 10:30 AM

Curacao vs Dominican 3:30 PM

Panama vs Venezuela 8:30 PM

Wednesday, February 7

Curacao vs Puerto Rico 10:30 AM

Dominican vs Panama 3:30 PM

Nicaragua vs Venezuela 8:30 PM

Thursday, February 8: semi-finals

Semifinal 1: 3:00 PM

3:00 PM Semifinal 2: 8:00 PM

Friday February 9