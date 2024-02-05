Mexico breathes in the Caribbean Series by beating the Dominican Republic

MIAMI.- Aaron Altherr’s base-running double brings out Mexico (Naranjeros de Hermosillo) in intensive care after defeating 9-1 Dominican Republic on the fourth day of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series.

The Mexicans, who had lost their first three games, found the right hits today to stay alive in the tournament and a solid performance by left-hander Jeffrey Kinley.

The American worked for six innings, in which he allowed the same number of hits but only one man stepped on the plate.

In the third inning, the Aztec team ambushed starter Andy Otero after two outs. With the bases loaded and in relief of Jonathan Aro, Altherr hit the ball against the outfield wall to clear the bases, and then scored on a single by Bobby Bradley.

The Dominicans made their only streak in the first inning and now have a 2-2 record, with a break scheduled for Monday. The Mexicans took advantage of their rivals’ lack of concentration to score in the sixth and twice in the eighth to go with high morale to face Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira).

A double by Julián Ornelas brought two more to avoid the reaction and surprise of the Dominicans, as the Panamanians (Federales de Chiriquí) did on Saturday.

Four of the seven participants qualify for the next round.